California woman accused of resisting arrest after NYSP discovers she has a warrant

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a California woman they say had an active arrest warrant.

Police responded to Ferry Street in Albany on Tuesday morning after Tanesha Mogilles, 27, of Sacramento, called to report that she was involved in a motor vehicle crash overnight.

When a trooper responded to investigate, they found Mogilles had an active arrest warrant out of the City of Cohoes.

When Mogilles was asked by the trooper who the passenger was in her vehicle, she refused to answer and police say she had to be removed from the vehicle. The woman is also accused of actively resisting arrest when the trooper tried to take her into custody.

Police say following a search of Mogilles and her vehicle, they found her in possession of edibles containing THC and other drug paraphernalia.

She was charged with third-degree Bail Jumping, seventh-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, second-degree Criminal Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, 2nd-degree Obstruction of Governmental Administration, and Resisting Arrest.