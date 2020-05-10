California to send all voters mail-in ballots for November election

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order to authorize sending mail-in ballots for the November election to every registered voter in the state.
The governor made the announcement during his daily briefing on Friday.
He said they will also put together a plan for physical election locations for those unfamiliar or uncomfortable with the vote-by-mail setup.
The order is part of the state’s effort to maintain voter participation while reducing the spread of COVID-19.
This makes California the first state in the nation to send every voter a mail-in ballot for the upcoming election in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
“This election is slated to be the most consequential election of our lifetime,” Secretary of State Alex Padilla said. “We remain committed to providing as many safe, in-person opportunities to vote as possible on and before Election Day.”
Postage on ballots will be pre-paid, Padilla said.
