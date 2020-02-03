California prosecutors trying to extradite Troy man wanted in 1970’s murder

Prosecutors in California are hoping to extradite a Troy man wanted in connection to a decades old cold case.

62 year old Dennis LePage appeared in Rensselaer County Court this morning.

The 62 year old is wanted in connection to the death of Alvaro Espeleta, a 28 year old Navy Dental Technician who was found dead inside his San Diego home in December of 1975.

New forensic technology is said to have been critical in matching LePage to evidence left behind at the crime scene.

San Diego prosecutors are working on filing a warrant to have LePage returned to California. The matter was adjourned until March 11th so they can do that. LePage was remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail without bail.