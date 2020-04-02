California police find 192 rolls of toilet paper stashed in stolen SUV

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) — Southern California officers searching a stolen SUV found 192 rolls of toilet paper, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

It’s not yet clear if the toilet paper, apparently made by Imperial—a company that supplies office buildings and other large facilities—was stolen or not. Police arrested the driver on unrelated charges, an official told the Los Angeles Times.

Gives “They saw me rollin’…” a whole new meaning. https://t.co/575Nedpo0S — Beverly Hills Police (@BeverlyHillsPD) April 1, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted panic-buyers to empty shelves of bathroom tissue nationwide. Toilet paper has been in such high demand that municipalities across the country have had to warn people not to use substitutes like “flushable” wipes that clog pipes, or shredded T-shirts.

