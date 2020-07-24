Cairo man arrested after stabbing, police allege attempted murder

CAIRO, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police say Ebral Woullard, 25, of Cairo tried to kill someone by stabbing him in the neck or upper shoulder area on Thursday afternoon.

State police say their investigation showed that Woullard stabbed Luis Francisco Paqui Guaman, 25, of Middletown. When they arrived on the scene at Grove Street in Cairo around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Cairo Police Department already had Woullard in custody.

Cairo ambulance and Greene County Paramedic arrived on the scene and brought Guaman to Columbia Memorial Hospital for treatment for the stab wound. He has been released from the hospital.

Woullard was charged with second-degree attempted murder, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and resisting arrest. If he’s convicted on all charges, he could earn a sentence of almost 33 years.

