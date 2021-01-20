Cairo-Durham moves pre-K through 5 remote only

GREENE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Cairo-Durham Central School district announced all of Pre-K through Grade 5 will move to remote instruction starting on Tuesday, January 19th through the end of the week. The announcement came after recent COVID-19 positive cases.

In a recent letter to district families, the District confirmed two elementary students recently tested positive for Coronavirus. They were last in school on Tuesday, January 12th. The letter also explained that recent required quarantines have reduced in-person staff to the point that the move to online only instruction was necessary.

All students and staff who were identified as contacts of the two recent infections were notified and directed to quarantine by the Greene County Department of Health, and contact tracers.

The District offered their contact page to any in the district who have questions or require assistance.