Cage Wars MMA Returns to the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On June 25 and June 26, Cage Wars returns after a year and a half absence because of COVID. They return for a two-night weekend event at the Washington Avenue Armory.

Cage Wars 46 and 47 will feature both local and regional amateur MMA fighters squaring off in the octagon.

Doors open for both nights at 6 p.m. and fights begin at 7 p.m. Tickets for each night are $62 and are available at the door on the night of the events, or go to Cage Wars website where you can also buy VIP table tickets and see the fight schedule.

