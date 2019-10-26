Cachet Financial Services no longer processing payroll transactions

(NEWS10) — Cachet Financial Services, the institution that moved direct deposits into employee accounts for MyPayrollHR, is no longer processing payments.

The company sent an email to it’s client saying, “With extremely heavy hearts, we regret to inform you that after Friday, October 25th, Cachet will no longer be able to process your ACH activity.”

This comes just a month after it reported taking a $26 million hit due to fraud allegedly committed by the now-shuttered Clifton Park payroll processor.

The new fallout from the closing of MyPayrollHR will potentially leave legitimate payroll companies nationwide to find a new way to pay their employees.

As an ACH processor, Cachet Financial Services had the necessary permits and licenses to disburse payroll funds collected by MyPayrollHR to employee accounts nationwide.