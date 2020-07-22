Cable costs rising for Spectrum customers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Cable costs for Spectrum customers will rise in August. Charter Spectrum will raise rates on August 5.
Customers will see an extra charge of between $1 and $3 on their monthly bills depending on their subscription plan. There will be no changes in prices for internet, mobile, or voice services.
