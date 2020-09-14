CAA Carrot festival kicks off, despite coronavirus challenges

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Congregation Agudat Achim’s 42nd annual Carrot Festival is underway, despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus outbreak. Although there is no formal gathering, a number of events have been planned and carrot cake is still on the menu.

This year’s theme is: “celebrating and Serving our Community.”

A limited amount of the famous cake is available through pre-order. The large cakes can serve 6-8 people.

When the committee began meeting several months ago, the question was never IF there would be a Carrot Festival; it was how there would be a Carrot Festival. COVID-19 gave us the opportunity to change the look for this year, and I am confident that you will share our committee’s enthusiasm. Hillary Fink

Carrot Festival Chair

Vendors also went virtual for the event, with their wares available to collect from the CAA Car park.

For those who want to give back, a number of indoor, outdoor and virtual community service opportunities will be offered in conjunction with the United Way of the Greater Capital Region.

Saturday also saw a CDTA “stuff the bus” event, where donations of much-needed supplies were collected for the Animal Protective Foundation, Bethesda House, The MoonCatcher Project, and RISSE.

The festival is running between September 13 and 18.

