Butler residents show up in big numbers to oppose NYC waste facility

BUTLER, N.Y. (WROC) — Tully Environmental gave a presentation to the Town of Butler Monday night to answer any questions on their proposed sludge composting facility on Route 89.

An area next to Wolcott Creek would see roughly 10 trucks a day carting in human waste from downstate. Tully said they would combine the waste with wood chips, creating fertilizer for farms in the region.

“Now they want to put something like this right here. And it’s not a good thing,” says Tommy Mettler, Village of Wolcott Waste Water Superintendent. If constructed, he says with the facility next to Wolcott Creek, it easily could contaminate the entire watershed.

“You take someplace like New York City and you’re getting hospital waste, chemicals, and only God knows what else,” he says.

The Tully team says that won’t happen. They’re building an enclosed structure to mitigate any rainfall, and when the actual waste arrives, its in the form of solid pucks. There will also be biofilters to treat the fumes and odor.

“They only test for six chemicals. And there’s well over 3,000 chemicals in it,” says Butler resident Ralph Deon Jr.

Deon says he’s primarily concerned with what the future would hold for his children should a facility like this be built. He says an incinerator should be built for the waste right in New York City.

“We’re tired of being New York City’s dumping ground in Upstate New York,” says Deon.

At the meeting, residents brought up other concerns besides possible contamination. The wear on the roads from 10 trucks per day, cost to taxpayers, decreased property values, wages of environmental engineers to oversee the site, and more. It’s something Mettler feels is far bigger than anyone is anticipating.

“What they’re proposing here, the magnitude of what they’re proposing, I don’t think people can fathom what they want to do,” says Mettler.

Town Supervisor David Spickerman says there is no comment from the town at this time, and a lawyer for Tully Environmental says there’s no comment, either. The next Butler Town Board meeting will be on April 13.

