Businesses may close for good amid COVID-19 orders

NORTH GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local businesses are considering shutting down for good after being closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“At some point I’ll figure out, in the next week, whether we lose more money being open than we do being closed,” said 16 Handles Owner Scott Noel.

16 Handles is a frozen yogurt shop in North Greenbush.

Noel said he’s running low on supplies after his distributor stopped making deliveries due to coronavirus concerns.

“I was trying to keep the kids employed for a little while and I’m trying to do that so they can still have checks,” Noel said.

Noel said the next few weeks are crucial for whether he decides to stay open. He said once the pandemic passes he wonders if business will ever be the same.

“Maybe people don’t want to use communal spoons because one out of five people is freaked out after this is over. In our business, if our sales are down 20 percent our profit is down 100 percent,” Noel said.

