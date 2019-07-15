Businesses dealing with changes to race schedule

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The early start date isn’t the only thing that’s different about track season this year. Mondays and Tuesdays are now considered “dark days,” and some businesses concerned.



“We are concerned, because traditionally Mondays have been one of our busiest days, probably our 3rd busiest,” explained Marianne Barker, co-owner of Impressions. “People would be at the track all day, both weekend days, then stay overnight on Sunday and go home Monday. But they usually used Monday morning as a shopping day. So we are curious to see how today pans out.”



Typically, the Saratoga Race Course is open 6 days a week, but this year, it’s only 5. As a manager at Mrs. London’s, Kim Faiola, says she too is interested to see how these 2 dark days will impact business.



“We don’t know really what it’s gonna be like. Right now, this morning it’s been steady, but it’s not been overly busy, so we are not quite sure what it’s gonna mean, ” said Kim Faiola, manager at Mrs. London’s.



Faiola says on track days, the café is very busy in morning, with many customers getting breakfast to go. On dark days, usually business tends to be a little slower.



“Hopefully the dark days will make people want to explore other things Saratoga has to offer,” explained Katherine Pazdarski, a sales associate at Caroline and Main.

