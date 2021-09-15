Businesses affected by Hurricane Ida flooding may get an extension to file taxes in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance announced an extension for certain tax filing and payment deadlines for taxpayers who were negatively affected by the flooding during the week of September 2.

Tax filing and payment deadlines between September 15, 2021, and October 2, 2021, have been extended to December 14, 2021, for:

filing any returns, including those for personal income tax, corporate taxes, sales tax and any other taxes administered by the Tax Department

paying any tax or installment of tax, including installment payments of estimated taxes

filing any requests for extensions or additional extensions of time to file

filing for a credit or refund

On September 2, Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State Disaster Emergency in Bronx, Dutchess, Kings, Nassau, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, Westchester, and surrounding counties due to Hurricane Ida.

More information can be found on the NYS Department of Taxation and Finance website.