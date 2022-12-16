JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The snow is not stopping people from driving around or even walking on the sidewalks of Johnstown.

News10 checked in with local businesses to see how they are doing with the ongoing snow storm and the answer: they are doing just fine. Ashley Christman, an employee at Little Miss Johnstown Diner, said it can be hit or miss when snow arrives but Friday there was a steady flow of people getting breakfast, including kids out with their families enjoying the snow day.

The diner is open 24/7, an added bonus for those plow drivers and maintenance workers who spend long hours to clear the roads.

“We’re here 24 hours and we are the only ones that are around that are still here for people,” Christman said. “So, we get a lot of the workers that are out throughout the night so they seem to appreciate it.”