Bus monitor arrested for child sexual assault

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police report the arrest of Ynnad White, 31, of Schenectady for allegedly sexually assaulting a 7-year-old while the child was riding on the school bus.

White was working as a school bus monitor for First Student, a school bus service in Glenmont. Police say that between March 1 and June 17, he sexually abused a 7-year-old boy several times while working.

White was arrested following an investigation by detectives from the Albany Police Department’s Children and Family Services Unit and charged with six counts of predatory sexual assault against a child. He was arraigned and remanded to Albany County Jail.

Police haven’t ruled out the possibility that White had other victims. Contact the Children and Family Services Unit at (518) 447-8780 if you know a child who may have been assaulted.