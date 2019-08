Imagine watching your parent wither away and die from an incurable disease knowing full well that the same fate awaits you.

When Danielle Valenti was in college she started to notice changes in her once exuberant, intelligent mom Laura.

“Her stance was off. She couldn’t hold a conversation and she was really paranoid.”

Her mother had been hiding the fact that she had Huntington’s Disease. In December 2014, she decided to end her own life with VSED (Voluntarily Stopping Eating and Drinking).

After her mother died, Danielle got tested for HD. The results came back positive for the gene that causes it.

Huntington’s is described as being like a combination of Parkinson’s, ALS and Alzheimer’s.