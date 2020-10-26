Bus driver at Brunswick Central School District tested positive for COVID-19

FILE – Yellow School Bus in a District Lot Waiting to Depart

BRUNSWICK, N.Y. (NEWS10)—On Sunday, the Brunswick Central School District was notified a bus driver for the district tested positive for COIVID-19.  As a result of the positive test result and a contact tracing investigation by the Rensselaer County Department of Health, all students K-12 went to full remote learning through October 30.

The district is conducting a full deep cleaning of all transportation vehicles and locations.

