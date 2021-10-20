Burlington wants public input on how to invest $15 million in federal aid

by: Luke Marcheski

Burlington has $15 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, and city officials want residents to take part in survey to figure out how to spend it.

Since the ARPA became law on March 11, 2021, Burlington has received $27 million. Nearly half has gone to fill budget gaps caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click here to take the survey.

Now, the City wants to put the remaining money toward projects that have a positive impact on the community and achieve what Mayor Miro Weinberger’s office calls “high-priority goals.” The eligible projects focus on public health, racial and economic equity, broadband, and water resources.

Weinberger says now is the time to take action to make sure Burlington emerges from the pandemic stronger, sustainable and just. “In order to get this right we need to hear from the Burlington community to understand their needs and priorities and learn from their perspectives,” Weinberger said Tuesday.

An online survey is now live and runs through November 9th. Community members are encouraged to give feedback on the proposed projects or provide ideas of their own.

