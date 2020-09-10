Burlington council holds meeting to hear from protesters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Burlington City Council called an emergency meeting to hear from protesters who have been camping out across the street from the police station and holding evening marches.

The protesters are calling for the firing of three city police officers over use-of-force incidents involving Black men.

City officials say the officers were cleared of the allegations and the city attorney said at Tuesday’s meeting that she didn’t think the city can take further action against the officers “without exposing the city to significant legal action and potentially substantial damages.”

Hundreds called in to urge the council to support the protesters’ demands. The council passed a resolution calling for a charter change to allow for a public body make final disciplinary decisions in use-of-force cases.

LATEST STORIES