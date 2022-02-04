Burglary at Stewart’s Shop in Albany

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At about 3:00 a.m., Albany police responded to a burglary alarm at a business in a 300 block area of Northern Boulevard. Police say a Stewart’s Shop, a family-owned and operated chain of convenience stores was discovered with the front glass door broken.

According to the report, someone shattered the front door glass and entered the store. Police say the only items stolen were cigarettes.

The incident is currently under investigation. This is a developing story and will be updated as NEWS10 learns more.

