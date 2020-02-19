Burger King features moldy Whopper in new ad

(CNN) — I’ll have a number eight, with extra mold please! Burger King ‘s new ad features a rather interesting new take on the Whopper, and it’s a bit of a stomach churner.

The new ad shows Burger King’s new all-natural whopper slowly rotting over the course of 34 days. The burger decays into a green and blue mess, set to the song “What a Difference a Day Makes” by Dina Washington.

The ad’s tagline reads, “The beauty of no artificial preservatives.”

the preservative-free Whopper is already available in more than 400 Burger King restaurants throughout the country and will reach all locations throughout the year.

LATEST STORIES: