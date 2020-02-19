Burger King features moldy Whopper in new ad

(CNN) — I’ll have a number eight, with extra mold please! Burger King ‘s new ad features a rather interesting new take on the Whopper, and it’s a bit of a stomach churner.
The new ad shows Burger King’s new all-natural whopper slowly rotting over the course of 34 days. The burger decays into a green and blue mess, set to the song “What a Difference a Day Makes” by Dina Washington.
The ad’s tagline reads, “The beauty of no artificial preservatives.”
the preservative-free Whopper is already available in more than 400 Burger King restaurants throughout the country and will reach all locations throughout the year.
LATEST STORIES:
- Study: Link between exposure to cleaning products and childhood asthma
- Bud Light seltzer skyrockets to #3 hard seltzer
- Ryan Newman walking around, playing with daughters in hospital 2 days after Daytona 500 wreck
- Firefighter killed in Porterville library fire identified; 2 teens arrested in starting fire
- Taking February break to new heights at Good Karma Studio