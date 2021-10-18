Bundling up for ‘Coats for Kids’ event

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s that time of the year again, we’re collecting coats to make sure every child in the Capital Region is bundled up during the winter time. NEWS10 ABC and FOX23 along with National Cleaners’ Association and MVP Health Care are teaming up for another successful year of ‘Coats for Kids.’

“This year, even though people are out and about, and things are starting to return to normal — there are still a great number of people in need,” said Jackie Marciniak, Community Engagement leader for MVP Health Care.

We’re collecting all sizes, colors and style coats. From October 18th through November 12th, over 40 dry cleaners across the Capital Region will have ‘Coats for Kids’ bins in their stores. Rainbow Cleaners in Troy got a head start. The community already stepped in to fill the bin. “I put it out on Saturday, we already started getting some coats…There’s a lot of underprivileged children and adults that could really use a coat especially during the winter,” said Rainbow Cleaners owner Allen Patanian.

Last year, we were able to donate 4,400 coats. 5,000 is the goal this year. MVP Health will match up to 2,000 coats. “There are three ways you can donate this year. Gently used coats can be donated to the dry cleaners and then we have an online monetary donation set up through News10’s website or on November 11th and 12th at the end of the Coats for Kids program, people can stop in with a new coat to drop in the box,” said Jackie Marciniak.