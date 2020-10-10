Bumpy’s Ice Cream owner arrested for assault

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The owner of Bumpy’s Polar Freeze has been arrested for assault following an altercation with a private investigator. Police say David Elmendorf was arrested after the victim, Ronald Hilton, received a puncture wound “to the back of the head area” from a pen.

Hilton, who owns Rexford-based Hilton Investigations LLC, says he was serving legal documents to Elmendorf when Elmendorf assaulted him, stabbing him once in the back of the neck with a ballpoint pen.

Elmendorf was previously arrested after allegedly threatening to shoot protesters gathered around his ice cream shop. Officers say a pellet gun was found in his vehicle when he was detained shortly after the incident.

The protesters had initially targeted Bumpy’s afyer allegations emerged that he wasn’t paying his employees and had used the n-word in a number of text messages.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

