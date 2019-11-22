Bumble Bee tuna files for bankruptcy

(CNN) – One of America’s largest tuna brands has filed for bankruptcy.

Bumble Bee Foods announced Thursday that it is selling its assets to a Taiwan-based company for $925 million.

The sale could be finalized with 60 to 90 days.

The bankruptcy announcement comes more than two years after Bumble Bee Foods pleaded guilty in a tuna price-fixing scheme.

Bumble Bee Food has been around for 120 years.

It sells tuna, salmon, sardines, and other seafood items under several brands including Bumble Bee, Brunswick, Snow’s, Wild Selections, and Beach Cliff.