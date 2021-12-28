Bullet comes ‘inches’ from child’s face when shot into Rochester home

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials said a bullet came within inches of a 12-year-old’s face Sunday night when shots were fired into a house on the city’s west side. Officers responded to Laselle Street between Child Street and Whitney Street around 8:15 p.m. for the report of a house struck by gunfire.

“Thankfully nobody was struck and there were no injuries reported,” Rochester Police Capt. Sam Lucyshyn wrote in a press release.

Police said officers confirmed at least one bullet struck the house’s exterior wall and the bullet went into the living room. They said it was occupied by five people when the bullet penetrated the house, including children aged 7, 12, and 15.

According to witnesses, the bullet pass through the wall “inches away” from the 12-year-old’s face, police said. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

REMARKABLE WOMEN_2022_NOMINATE

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Search NEWS10