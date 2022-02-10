SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Need to stock up on some produce? Pitney Meadows Community Farm, is offering beets, carrots, sweet potatoes, and fingerling potatoes in bulk at a discounted rate.

Located on 166 acres in Saratoga Springs, Pitney Meadows Community Farm has a history dating back to the 1800s, according to its website. The successful non-profit announced it had so much produce in storage from its summer harvest they would be selling it at bulk prices Monday in a Facebook post.

“Typically, during each season, a few crops will grow particularly well which are referred to as ‘bumper crops,” said Heather Oligny who oversees the farm’s communication and marketing. “During the season, if a crop produces exceptionally well, we can offer the item at a bulk discount.”

This is the first year the farm has offered and advertised bulk sales to the public. Orders are placed through Oligny by email and available for pickup at its farm stand.

Storage crops generally hold up well over several weeks making them good produce to keep on hand during the winter months. But, they must be stored under the right conditions, said Oligny.

Best storage conditions for produce

Carrots and beets should be stored at around 32 degrees (in a refrigerator) in an air-tight container or plastic bag.

Potatoes prefer the box that they are packaged in and put in a cool, dark spot. Oligny said they do best at around 40 degrees.

Sweet potatoes should be stored at around 60 degrees.

Storage crops can also be cooked and frozen or canned to preserve them.

Pitney Meadows Community Farm provides produce to local school districts through the Food to School program. They also operate a CSA and those who sign up for their newsletter will be the first to know when they offer sales or special offers, Oligny said.

The farmstand is open daily from dawn to dusk and allows customers to pay by cash, check, and credit or debit card. To place an order for a bulk item email Heather Oligny at heather.oligny@pitneymeadows.org.