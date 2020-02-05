Building friendships at Bottomless Bricks

ADAMS, MA. (NEWS10) – With over 300lbs of LEGO bricks throughout the entire store, it’s safe to say Bottomless Bricks is where creativity comes to life.

“We’ve been into LEGO as a family for about 16 years and it started out as encouraging our kids interests and it’s kind of gotten out of hand at this point,” Co-Owner of Bottomless Bricks, Erin Laundry, said. “We’ve gone to conventions, it’s just something we do as a family and it’s grown so much that we want to share it with other kids and other families.”

It’s a love for LEGO that’s been passed from generation to generation. Between the mini-figure station to endless bins, you could spend all day building.

“I’ve had kids come in and spend over an our just building mini-figures,” Laundry said. “Nobody’s watching T.V., nobody’s playing video games. We all are just building and having fun and I love that.”

For those who are concerned, they do their best to ensure nobody gets sick from bricks.

“We take them out every couple of weeks and we take them home, we sanitize them completely and we clean out the bins completely. We wipe it all down with Lysol and we add brand new freshly clean bricks and bins because we don’t want to get sick from bricks!”