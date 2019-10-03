Fire crews respond to third-story fire in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fire crews battled an early morning fire at a three-story building on 6th Avenue in Troy, Thursday.

Troy fire officials say the fire broke just after 3 A.M. Thursday morning. Residents living inside the building were evacuated as crews battled the fire located on the third floor. Officials believe the fire originated in the kitchen, however the cause remains under investigation at this time. No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, updates on the situation will be posted as we learn more.