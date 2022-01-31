Building back Albany: Mayor Sheehan gives State of the City

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) –The city of Albany finds itself with an unusual problem this budget year, not having to beg the state for more money. Mayor Kathy Sheehan says federal funds from the American Rescue Plan will help build back Albany.

Mayor Sheehan presented her State of the City on Monday, January 31, 2022. She says it’s time to build back Albany and its workforce.

She broke down the first items funded by the American Rescue Plan. $25 million will be split up to improve public health, support small businesses, increase the workforce, renovate housing, and boost tourism. These funds come from the $80.7 million originally allocated to the city of Albany last year.

The last time Albany had $25 million to spend in one year was in 2009. That money was used for a new landfill.

“When was the last time we had $25 million come through the city that we could spend on something and be innovative,” said Corey Ellis.

The mayor’s address said a challenge right now is the number of vacancies in the city. The police department has the most, with 52. A big piece of the puzzle was investing in public safety and settling a contract for Albany Police Officers and Detectives. The agreement provides a 2% raise in 2022 and also includes retroactive raises of 1.25% in 2016, 1.5% in 2017, and 2% in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021.

“Now they finally have their first raise in six years. It’s a lot of money and it’s going to be really important for us as we try to recruit officers with the shortage that we have,” said Mayor Sheehan.

Albany City Council President Corey Ellis says when it comes to funding it’s all about the communities input.

“We are hoping that a number of non-profit organizations and business organizations come forward. We will then create opportunities that are sustainable.”

The application process has started already and they are still looking for volunteers to determine how to get the money out in the community. Mayor Sheehan says workforce vacancies have been a challenge as well as getting childcare.

“I’m hoping we will get some applications for building and creating more seats for childcare because that’s a huge barrier for people getting back to work,” said Sheehan.

Mayor Sheehan says this year is all about building the bridge to fiscal soundness.

She says some of the projects to be completed in Albany are renovations to the Livingston Bridge that connects Albany to Rensselaer. It is a critical link in New York’s Empire Corridor rail line. Another project is the completion of the Albany Skyway which gives pedestrians access to the Hudson River.