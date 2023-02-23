SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Think you can beat everyone in a cardboard sled race? The Maple Ski Ridge is looking for the fast and innovative in the area to compete in the Annual Snowbox Derby on Saturday, February 25.

A special sledding hill will be constructed for the competition. Racing teams should arrive with their vehicles and register at 9:30 a.m. Sleds will undergo inspection at 10 a.m., with races beginning at 11 a.m.

Registration costs $10 per sled team for non-season pass holders and $5 for season pass holders. Teams can be one or two riders, and all sleds must be constructed from cardboard and duct tape. No other materials are allowed! For full rules, click here.

Each team will take two runs, with the faster of the two being counted towards the final results. Awards will be presented to the fastest sled, the most creative sled, and a Maple’s Choice award for a sled that evokes Maple Ski Ridge.