Buffalo Zoo looking for red-footed tortoise stolen Tuesday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Zoo reports Red, the red-footed tortoise, was stolen from Rainforest Falls during an incident at the zoo last night.

Officials say they are working closely with Buffalo Police to ensure she returns safely.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Buffalo Police Department tip line at 716-847-2255.

“We also appreciate your encouragement and support for her keepers who miss and love her very much,” the zoo tweeted.

Security was called to the zoo because of an intruder.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo says the intruder assaulted a security guard.

Upon further inspection, the intruder broke into the secure habitat and stole the tortoise.

D District detectives and officers were called to the scene, and an investigation is ongoing.

