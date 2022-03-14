BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo State student has died after he was shot at an off-campus gathering on Bird Avenue early Sunday morning. Royden Cave, 19, of Brooklyn, N.Y., was a freshman criminal justice major at Buffalo State, the college confirms.

He was shot Sunday just after 3:40 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Bird Avenue and rushed to Erie County Medical Center, where he died. Buffalo Police are handling the investigation.

Buffalo State Counseling Center staff are available to help the campus community through this difficult time. The center is located on the second floor of Weigel Health Center and can be reached at (716) 878-4436.

Resources are also available through Crisis Services at (716) 834-3131.

College President Dr. Katherine Conway-Turner released this statement:

“To the Buffalo State Community: I am deeply saddened to share with you that Buffalo State College student Royden Cave passed away early Sunday morning. A native of Brooklyn, New York, Royden was a 19-year-old freshman criminal justice major. Buffalo Police informed college officials that Royden was tragically shot at an off-campus gathering early Sunday morning. He was transported to ECMC where he succumbed to his injuries. The incident is currently under investigation by the Buffalo Police Department. Please know that staff members from our Counseling Center are available to assist and talk with students, faculty, and staff as we grieve the loss of a member of our Buffalo State family. The Counseling Center, which is located on the second floor of Weigel Health Center, can be reached by phone at (716) 878-4436. In addition, help is available 24 hours a day from Crisis Services at (716) 834-3131.

On behalf of the entire Buffalo State community, I express my heartfelt condolences to the Cave family and Royden’s beloved friends. Our hearts ache for you during this difficult time.”

Katherine S. Conway-Turner

President

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.