Buffalo Police take illegal guns off the streets in three separate arrests

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police say they’ve made three arrests over the last two weeks taking illegal drugs and weapons off the streets. We’re told the Intelligence Unit and the Buffalo Police SWAT team teamed up to execute three search warrants all within the City of Buffalo.

Police say the first warrant was executed on December 7 in the 100 block of Gibson Street. Quantic Matthews, 19, of Buffalo was charged with felony criminal possession of a firearm and marijuana possession.

The second warrant was executed on December 16 in the 1400 block of Kenmore Avenue. Convicted felon Willie Sykes, 34, of Buffalo was charged with felony criminal possession of a firearm and felony criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third and fourth degree.

Finally, the third warrant was executed on December 19 in the 100 block of Ruhland Avenue. Convicted felon Jameel Collins, 53, of Buffalo was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and felony possession of marijuana. .

Officials say Buffalo Police in partnership with The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have confiscated over 100 illegal guns this year.

Police ask if you have information on anyone in posession of illegal handguns to call or text their Confidential TIPCALL line at (716) 847-2255.