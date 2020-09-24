Buffalo Police: Protester struck by vehicle in Niagara Square

News

by: Kaley Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A protester was struck by a pickup truck in Niagara Square Wednesday evening, Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said.

The protester is being taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle has been pulled over.

Brandan-Moses Bonner was at the scene and got video of the crash.

WARNING: This video may be disturbing for some viewers.

We’ll have more information when it becomes available.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report