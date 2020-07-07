Buffalo Police Officers now suspended with pay

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo Police officers who were suspended without pay after a video showed them pushing 75-year-old protester Martin Gugino in June are now back on the city’s payroll.

Sources tell News 4 that Robert McCabe, 32, and Aaron Torgalski, 39, are being suspended with pay due to a collective bargaining agreement that has gone into effect after 30 days. This is normal protocol for this type of agreement.

Both officers are charged with assault in the second degree for the incident involving Gugino and face a maximum sentence of seven years if convicted.

LATEST STORIES