Buffalo Police Officers now suspended with pay

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Buffalo Police officers who were suspended without pay after a video showed them pushing 75-year-old protester Martin Gugino in June are now back on the city’s payroll.
Sources tell News 4 that Robert McCabe, 32, and Aaron Torgalski, 39, are being suspended with pay due to a collective bargaining agreement that has gone into effect after 30 days. This is normal protocol for this type of agreement.
Both officers are charged with assault in the second degree for the incident involving Gugino and face a maximum sentence of seven years if convicted.
LATEST STORIES
- Newsfeed Now: Woman gives birth on pontoon boat; Arkansas girl becomes hero
- Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan to kick off Phase Two of the South End Connector project
- What you need to know about bubonic plague, the disease behind ‘Black Death’
- 103-year-old says 2020 has been the craziest year she’s seen
- Illinois woman charged with battery after dispute with masks, yelling ‘white power’