Buffalo Police officer says his "Angry Cops" social media pages are keeping him from promotions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Buffalo Police officer is claiming his prolific presence on social media is keeping him from receiving promotions in the department.

Officer Richard Hy operates the “Angry Cops” pages on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

They have millions of followers and likes.

Hy talks about his life in law enforcement and the military on these pages.

His attorney says these popular accounts are holding Hy back from rising through the ranks.

“He has applied from numerous promotions over the years. But every time it appears that buffalo Pd is going out of their way to overlook him and the lowest common denominator is his social media activity,” said Hy’s attorney, Adam Grogan.

According to a Buffalo Police spokesperson, the City does not comment on pending litigation.

