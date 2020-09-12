Buffalo Police investigating officer-involved shooting during response to mental health call

News

by: Kelly Khatib

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Buffalo Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday, after initially responding to a mental health crisis call.

Police say it happened just after 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon near Genesee Street and Michigan Avenue.

No further information has been released at this time but police say Buffalo Captain Jeff Rinaldo will provide an update later this evening.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available .

