Buffalo mayor race: India Walton vs. Byron Brown live updates

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After a mayoral race that featured a stunning primary upset, the most ambitious write-in campaign in recent memory, legal challenges to the elections calendar and national political figures lending their support, Election Night is finally here.

Live updates

Remember: If the race is close, we might not know the winner for weeks. Absentee votes can arrive through Nov. 9 – and write-in votes can’t even begin to be counted until then. The deadline to certify the election is Nov. 27.

10 p.m.: With 53% of precincts reporting, Write-In leads India Walton, 61.2%-38.8%.

9:15 p.m.: Early voting results show write-in votes outnumber votes for India Walton nearly 2-to-1. We can’t be sure every vote is for Brown, but early voting was Write-In 10,015, India Walton 5,278.

9 p.m.: Polls have now closed. The early voting results are expected to come in soon.