Buffalo man accused of traveling to Washington Co. to have sex with underage victim

HAMPTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police have arrested Michael Pierce, 20, of Buffalo after they say he had sex with a victim under the age of 15. Police say he traveled from Buffalo to the Town of Hampton after meeting the victim on social media.

Pierce has been charged with Rape in the Second Degree.

State Police obtained an arrest warrant for the Pierce who was in the custody of Washington County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges. Pierce was arraigned in Fort Edward Town Court and remanded to Washington County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.