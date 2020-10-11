Buffalo Kickoff Live- Oct. 11

The Bills gambled and survived Vegas last week with a 30-23 win over the Raiders.

Now, the squad moves on to Tennessee. Despite issues with COVID, the Titans are in the same company as the Bills, being one of only six teams that are undefeated.

How will the Bills fair on Sunday in Music City? Buffalo Kickoff Live will have keys to the game, predictions, and more starting at 11 a.m.

LATEST STORIES