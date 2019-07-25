Buffalo Bills Training Camp begins

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Buffalo Bills are once again returning to the Rochester region for training camp this summer, and you can catch all the action as the team prepares for its upcoming season. The first practice taking place today, July 25th.

Like past years, all practices are held at St. John Fisher College, unless otherwise noted, and all practice times are subject to change. Facilities open one hour before practice begins.

Buffalo Bills 2019 Training Camp Schedule. Credit: Buffalo Bills

Schedule

Thursday, July 25 at 9:45 a.m.

Friday, July 26 at 9:45 a.m. — Princess & Superhero Day

Saturday, July 27 at 9:45 a.m. (ticket required for entry)

Sunday, July 28 at 9:45 a.m. (ticket required for entry)

Wednesday, July 31 at 9:45 a.m.

Thursday, August 1 at 9:45 a.m. – 60th Season Celebration

Friday, August 2 at 6:15 p.m. at New Era Field* – The Return of the Blue & Red (ticket required for entry)

Sunday, August 4 at 2:45 p.m. – Military Appreciation Day (ticket required for entry)

Tuesday, August 6 at 9:45 a.m.

Where and how to get tickets

Tickets are free, but may include a small processing fee and are in limited quantity.

Plan ahead and download your tickets BEFORE you get to the event. 📱



Details: https://t.co/95WN8gJKQo pic.twitter.com/LW1yEK1aEF — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 18, 2019

Additionally, tickets for The Return of the Blue & Red, are also complimentary and mobile only. Fans can visit any of the following distribution locations to pick up a voucher, containing a unique offer code that is redeemable for up to four mobile tickets.

Tops Friendly Markets: 3507 Mt. Read Boulevard, Rochester, NY 14616

Tops Friendly Markets: 3980 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14226

7-Eleven: 1100 Southwestern Boulevard, West Seneca, NY 14224

Crosby’s: 9440 Main Street, Clarence, NY 14031

Sunoco APlus: 8000 Main Street, Williamsville, NY 14221

For the kids

Near the main entrance of camp, fans will have the opportunity to interact with Bills sponsors and team partners, receive complimentary souvenir photos and enjoy the following activities:

Football toss — Hit the open receiver to complete the game clinching first down.

Running back challenge — Practice your best spin move, and side step oncoming defenders, as you race to the end zone and dive over the pylon.

QB challenge — You must make the split-second decision of who gets the ball to score the touchdown.

Billy’s Den — Relax in Billy Buffalo’s sports den, play lawn games, and get your picture taken with Billy during his designated visit time.

Children under the age of 14 will have a chance to get autographs following each practice at the Kids Autograph Tent. Two players per session will be available for 15 minutes and each child will be able to have one item signed. Because of high demand, the lines will be limited to the number of youngsters that can be accommodated that day. Fans can also get autographs along the fence of the field as players exit practice.

Update your Bills wardrobe

Need some new Bills gear? You can find all the latest swag at the Training Camp Merchandise Tent, where you can also get info on purchasing season tickets. Additional Bills memorabilia and apparel is also available online.

Frequently Asked Questions, from the Bills

What happens if it rains?

If inclement weather prevents the Bills from practicing outdoors, the team will move indoors and those practices are closed to the public. The interactive areas will also be closed when practice is canceled.

The best way for fans to get the most up-to-the-minute practice info is by calling the Buffalo Bills Training Camp Hotline (1-877-BB-TICKS) or by viewing the camp schedule online.

What should I leave at home?

Prohibited items include alcoholic beverages, coolers, cameras with lenses longer than six (6) inches, drones, video cameras or recording devices. The Buffalo Bills reserve the right to restrict any items that are deemed dangerous, inappropriate or detract from the experience of other fans. NFL Bag Policy is in effect for all Training Camp practices. Bags larger than 12” x 6” x 12” will not be permitted. For full details on the NFL Clear Bag Policy, please visit here.

What can I bring with me?

Clear bags smaller than 12” x 6” x 12”, single serve, unopened food containers carried in the appropriate sized bag, strollers and umbrellas are all permitted at Training Camp.

How much does it cost to attend camp?

The Buffalo Bills Training Camp presented by Connors & Ferris is free to attend. Tickets are required for certain practices as indicated on the schedule. For dates and times of practices, along with locations where tickets are available, contact the Bills Camp Hotline at 1-877-BB-TICKS. Ticketed practices will be mobile only and may include a small processing fee. For more information on Mobile Ticketing, visit here. Food and beverages will be available at concession stands and are cash only. Bills merchandise and tickets are available for purchase in the Merchandise Tent and all major credit cards are accepted.

When should I arrive at practice?

Be sure to arrive at the gates on time (30-60 minutes prior to practice starting) for fan safety, and to expedite the gate entry process.

Walk-through metal detection screening process:

DO NOT REMOVE

Belts, coins, wallets, watches or jewelry

PLEASE REMOVE

Cameras, glasses cases, keys or phones

Will there be restrooms for the public?

Public restrooms will be located throughout the fan areas. College buildings, however, will be closed to the public at all times.

Where can I go for questions or in the event of an emergency?

There will be a Bills Information Booth within the Merchandise Tent and a first aid tent available adjacent to the practice field to handle any emergency medical needs.

Parking and Shuttle Schedule

There is no parking on campus for practices open to the public. All guests may take a shuttle from designated shuttle lots to the entrance of Training Camp for the cost of $1. All shuttles are accessible for guests with disabilities. For the schedule of designated shuttle lots for each practice, please see below.

July 25, 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

July 26, 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

July 27, 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

July 28, 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

July 30, 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. — Play60 Ultimate Field Day – this practice is closed to the public, but those attending the event will need to park off site and be shuttled onto campus.

July 31, 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

August 1, 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

August 4, 1:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. — Overflow lot: Barker Road Middle School

August 6, 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Come Hungry

Bills fans can enjoy a number of concession items ranging from pizza to items off the grill. For select practices, food trucks will also be on site.

For more info, visit the Buffalo Bills Training Camp webpage here.

And to see the Bills get ready for training camp, click the tweet below.