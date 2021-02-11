Buffalo Bills team member visits West Mountain to announce first-ever ‘Tuber Bowl’

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Skiiers and snowboarders have been tearing up the slopes at West Mountain Ski Resort, keeping things COVID-19 safe during winter fun. On Thursday, ski resort managers Sara and Spencer Montgomery announced something new set to come to the mountain next year.

And they had some extra help in doing so.

Professional football running back Devin Singletary visited the resort to help announce the first-ever Tuber Bowl, a snow tubing competition set to take the hills of West Mountain on Feb. 5, 2022.

“The Tuber Bowl is going to bring out the faster-ofthe0fast tubers, so the competition will be fierce,” said Singletary, who currently plays for the Buffalo Bills, in a news release. “This event is all about having fun outdoors and even better, it will also support local and regional charities.”

The announcement Thursday took place out in front of a 10-lane tubing track, where tubers rode through the snow to celebrate the announcement.

Resort manager Sara Montgomery said that, to her knowledge, this was the first competitive tubing event anywhere in the northeast. It was originally hoped that the Tuber Bowl could be held in 2021, but those hopes were dashed by coronavirus.

“It was kind of a collaboration, just trying to get the word out more about West Mountain,” Montgomery said at the mountain. “Just to have it surrounding the super bowl, I just think it will be a fun event.”

Time trials will be held on Jan. 22, 23, 29 and 30 leading up to the games. The top 20 qualifiers in those trials will advance to the proper tournament on Feb. 5.

West Mountain is set to host a beer, wings and pasta dinner the night before the tournament, to get tubers ready for action, Bleachers will be set up for tournament day, with live music and more events to be announced.

Registration opens online at TuberBowl.com this December.