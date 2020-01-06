Buffalo Bills fans respond to radio host’s comment by raising money for Alzheimer’s Association

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before Saturday’s big game, Bills fans donated more than 1,500 dollars to the Alzheimer’s Association.

It was the Bills Mafia’s way to answer Baltimore radio host, Jerry Coleman, who called Buffalo the “City of Losers” on his show Thursday.

But Coleman tells News 4 he doesn’t have a problem with the Queen City or those who live here; his problem was that a Twitter exchange between himself and 26 Shirts owner Del Reid went from talking sports to talking charity.

“That wasn’t the context of this debate,” Coleman said. “It was about Buffalo and Baltimore’s pro sports teams and somehow it was diverted into a conversation about charity.”

After Coleman’s comments circulated around Western New York, Bills Mafia quickly went to work, looking to prove the radio personality wrong.

They chose the Alzheimer’s Association to donate to after Bills fan Stephen Brown saw that Coleman’s mother suffers from the disease.

Officials with the non-profit say they’re grateful for all of the contributions sent in by Bills fans, and that any donation goes a long way.

“Every donation allows us to give free services to people in the community living with Alzheimer’s and impacted by it on a day-to-day basis,” explained Senior Director of Programs of the Alzheimer’s Association, Rachel Rotach. “This ensures that we can continue to do what we do, which is to serve the community who’s impacted by dementia.”

David Gonlag serves as a board member for the organization. These donations personally impact him – Gonlag is in the early stages of the disease.

“To have this organization here to bring people together, it’s just a Godsend for everyone,” he said. “People like Del and the Bills Mafia, when I heard what they were doing it was just fantastic.”

You can donate to the Alzheimer’s Association right on their website.