Buffalo 75-year-old shoved by police suffered brain injury, lawyer says

In this image from video provided by WBFO, a Buffalo police officer appears to shove a man who walked up to police Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. Video from WBFO shows the man appearing to hit his head on the pavement, with blood leaking out as officers walk past to clear Niagara Square. Buffalo police initially said in a statement that a person “was injured when he tripped & fell,” WIVB-TV reported, but Capt. Jeff Rinaldo later told the TV station that an internal affairs investigation was opened. Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood suspended two officers late Thursday, the mayor’s statement said. (Mike Desmond/WBFO via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 75-year-old man who was pushed to the ground by police at a protest in Buffalo injured his brain, according to his lawyer.

According to Attorney Kelly Zarcone, Martin Gugino began physical therapy Thursday, which she called a step in the right direction.

Zarcone said Gugino feels encouraged and uplifted by the outpouring of support he has received from all over the globe, and he’s looking forward to healing and determining what his “new normal” might look like.

Read her full statement from Thursday on Gugino’s condition:

I spoke with Martin a few minutes ago. He reports that he is feeling better than [he was on Wednesday]. He is starting physical therapy today which is definitely a step in the right direction. As most of you know, Martin is a soft-spoken but thoughtful and principled man. As heartbreaking as it is, his brain is injured and he is well aware of that now. Because of this, he told me that he is not interested in media interviews right now. He feels encouraged and uplifted by the outpouring of support which he has received from so many people all over the globe. It helps. He is looking forward to healing and determining what his “new normal” might look like.” Kelly V. Zarcone, Esq.

