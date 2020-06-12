Buffalo 75-year-old shoved by police suffered brain injury, lawyer says

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The 75-year-old man who was pushed to the ground by police at a protest in Buffalo injured his brain, according to his lawyer.
According to Attorney Kelly Zarcone, Martin Gugino began physical therapy Thursday, which she called a step in the right direction.
Zarcone said Gugino feels encouraged and uplifted by the outpouring of support he has received from all over the globe, and he’s looking forward to healing and determining what his “new normal” might look like.
Read her full statement from Thursday on Gugino’s condition:
