SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Budweiser Clydesdales are returning at the Saratoga Race Course for first time in more than 15 years. The horses arrived in the Spa City on Monday.

It’s an honor to welcome the Budweiser Clydesdales back to Saratoga Race Course,” said Don Scott, NYRA Vice President of Marketing. “These horses are globally renowned and we are thrilled that our fans will have the opportunity to see them in person. We thank Saratoga Eagle for helping to secure the Budweiser Clydesdales and Anheuser-Busch for including historic Saratoga Race Course on the 2022 national tour for these magnificent animals.”

On Wednesday, August 10, the Budweiser Clydesdales will be stationed inside select Saratoga admission gates to greet fans from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. That afternoon, a Budweiser Clydesdale will parade in the Paddock after the third race and visit the Winner’s Circle.

On Friday, August 12, The Budweiser Clydesdales continue their visit to Saratoga Race Course. Fans can enjoy photo opportunities in the afternoon with the full hitch of Budweiser Clydesdales, featuring eight of the legendary horses. The hitch will be stationed near Horse Sense, located across from Gate A, near the Berkshire Bank Family Zone. Following the third race, the Clydesdales will parade on the main track in front of the grandstand.

In celebration of the Clydesdales return to Saratoga Race Course, fans can enjoy $10 specials on 16-ounce Budweiser beer all week long, while supplies last. The specials will be available at the following locations: the Bud Light portable located on the apron in front of Section K; the Bud Light Seltzer trailer adjacent to Horse Sense; and the Michelob Ultra stand located just inside Gate B in the backyard.

The Clydesdales’ lineage dates back more than three centuries when the breed was first developed for farm work in the region of Clydesdale, Scotland. The horses were initially introduced to the American public by Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Budweiser, on April 7, 1933, to commemorate the repeal of Prohibition. Nearly 90 years later, the celebrity horses often appear at major fairs, festivals and sporting events and have marched in two Presidential inauguration parades.