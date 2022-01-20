Budget proposal could mean CDTA expansion in the city of Amsterdam and Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara continues his efforts to bring Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) bus services to Montgomery County and the City of Amsterdam areas. Santabarbara believes this could be a reality, following early support from the governor in this year’s executive budget process.

Since April 2018, Montgomery County, including the city of Amsterdam, has been without a public transportation system since the Amsterdam Transportation Department was abolished. According to Assemblyman Santabarbara, this year’s executive proposal would allow CDTA to receive State Transit Operating Assistance funds to expand bus services in the western portion of the county.

last year, the federal government enacted the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which included funding for a CDTA expansion project he says. This additional funding will enable CDTA to purchase the needed electric buses that would support the expansion proposal.

Assemblyman Santabarbara says federal funding, coupled with support in this year’s state budget would make the CDTA expansion a reality. In addition, he said would help accelerate economic recovery here in our area of upstate New York.