Budget 2021: millions to be provided to increased security from domestic terrorism

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- In the State of the Budget Governor Andrew Cuomo says he wants to give $25 million to schools and businesses to help them increase security against domestic terrorist threats. The governor also wants to give an additional $2 million to the State Police Hate Crime Task Force.

He also says there will be no cost to expand the Holocaust Museum in New York City or make proposed changes to the N.Y. state flag.

He says a real estate deal will provide the additional space needed to expand the Holocaust Museum and that changes to the state flag (including the phrase “e pluribus unum”) will be phased in over time both at no cost to tax payers.

The governor says an independent commission recommended that N.Y. lawmakers should get a pay increase if they were able to pass the budget on time. He says after the timely passage of 9 budgets in a row he supports a pay increase for members of the N.Y legislature.

Governor Cuomo says the commission also recommended banning outside income for lawmakers. That won’t be happening the governor says but the state is going to require all law makers to disclose their taxes if they make more than $100,000 from outside sources.

He also says the state will be putting an additional $10 million to aid in the Census.