Buddy Boeheim to star in ad campaign for Three Wishes cereal

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Buddy Boeheim is set to make another name, image, and likeness (NIL) first for Syracuse University. He is partnering up with “Three Wishes” cereal, becoming the first NCAA athlete to star in a commercial campaign, according to a press release. 

You can watch the commercial in the video player above. 

NIL has become a hot topic in the world of college athletics. With college athletes able to capitalize off their fame, Boeheim has been at the forefront. The Syracuse basketball star has joined cameo, signed a deal with an apparel company and now the cereal box. 

Boeheim announced last week, the proceeds from his cameo account would go to charity. 

Three Wishes is a cereal company co-founded in 2008 by Syracuse University graduate Ian Wishingrad. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire