Bucket truck tips with worker inside basket

Crews respond to the rollover of a basket truck with a worker inside the bucket. The man in the bucket sustained non life-threatening injuries.

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Crews responded to 26 Blue Hills Drive in the Town of Saugerties for reports of a bucket truck rollover with someone inside. Additional information advised responding emergency services that the vehicle was a bucket truck being used to cut down a tree and that the bucket was extended with a worker in the bucket when the truck rolled onto its side.

Emergency crews respond to 26 Blue Hills Drive for reports of a bucket truck rollover

The worker in the bucket, identified as Glen Thorne, 48, of Cairo, sustained back and leg injuries. Thorne was treated at the scene by first responders and Paramedics and then transported to the Health Alliance Broadway Campus in Kingston for further treatment.

Police say that Thorne was in the extended bucket of a 1997 Ford Special Purpose Crane Truck, cutting a tree branch when the truck rolled over onto its side. Detectives established that the truck rolled as a result of Thorne’s failure to utilize the front outriggers on the truck when having the boom extended.

Thorne is the owner of the tree company that was performing work on Blue Hills Drive at the time of the incident.